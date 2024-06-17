Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $228.83 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.18 billion and approximately $228.83 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $414.96 or 0.00635340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,312.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00040633 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073079 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,720,678 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
