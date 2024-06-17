Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Grows By 30.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

Integra Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources comprises 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.92 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.