Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Grows By 30.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources
Integra Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.92 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Watch These 3 Stock Dips as Consumer Sentiment Hits 7-Month Low
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How Much Higher Can Microsoft Go? Significant Growth Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Use Delta Hedging to Protect Your Options with Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.