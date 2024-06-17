Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $174.69 or 0.00267463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $47.47 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,312.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.96 or 0.00635340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00118438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

