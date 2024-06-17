ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $326,595.86

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $326,595.86 and approximately $11.39 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,313.09 or 1.00000603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012595 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00088060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000334 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

