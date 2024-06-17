Zentry (ZENT) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $150.98 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,448,014,624 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,447,720,202.410729 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02906473 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $19,438,204.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

