Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $14.40 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.40 billion and approximately $261.45 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.39 or 0.05365550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,966,827,854 coins and its circulating supply is 35,731,021,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

