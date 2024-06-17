JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

EQR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. 59,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,692. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

