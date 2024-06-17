Uranium Royalty’s (UROY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.70 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.83% from the company’s current price.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock remained flat at $2.40 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,255. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 734,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.