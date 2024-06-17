Uranium Royalty’s (UROY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.70 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.83% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Uranium Royalty stock remained flat at $2.40 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,255. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
