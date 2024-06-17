287 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $587.57. 63,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,542. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $558.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

