ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VAMO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

