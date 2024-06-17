5,345 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

