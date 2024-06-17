ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Schlumberger by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 209,740 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

