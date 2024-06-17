6,099 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 96,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,778. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $30.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

