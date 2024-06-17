ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,453. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

