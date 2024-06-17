ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,186 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $58.38. 14,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

