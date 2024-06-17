ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,506 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

