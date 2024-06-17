ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 60,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after buying an additional 186,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

