1,456 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

FI traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.74. 72,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

