EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.68 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $105.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001172 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001251 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
