EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.68 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $105.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000738 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001105 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.