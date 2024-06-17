Siacoin Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $277.23 million and $12.44 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,412.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00632605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00118188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00264399 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00072283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,534,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,507,044,759 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

