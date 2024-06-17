Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.75 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Verge has a total market cap of $76.42 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,412.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00632605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00118188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00264399 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00072283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

