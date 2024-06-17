Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $150.27 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $150.27 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000738 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001105 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

