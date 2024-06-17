Zcash One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.07 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.97 or 0.00033597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $358.70 million and $44.07 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.