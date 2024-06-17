Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.52 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.47 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,412.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00632605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00118188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00264399 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00072283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,340,037 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.