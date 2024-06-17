Numbers Protocol (NUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $785,208.29

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $785,208.29 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.06773673 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $836,837.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

