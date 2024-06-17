The Root Network (ROOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.49 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, The Root Network has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. The Root Network has a total market cap of $37.49 million and $6.28 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.03879212 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,504,742.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

