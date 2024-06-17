PaLM AI (PALM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.29 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.42072545 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,484,643.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

