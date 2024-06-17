Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $292.60 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Qtum has a market cap of $292.60 million and $34.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.05377087 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,195,765 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

