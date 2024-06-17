ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.60 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $64,191.15 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,702.31 or 1.00009977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012681 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03797785 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,979.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

