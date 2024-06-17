Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $206.20 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $206.20 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,568,462 coins and its circulating supply is 880,657,243 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

