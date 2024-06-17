Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $184.15 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $184.15 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.48 or 0.00026614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

