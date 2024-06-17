Synapse (SYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.21 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $107.03 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,696,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

