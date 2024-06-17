Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $276.78 million and $6.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,686,360,976 coins and its circulating supply is 12,090,862,480 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,685,328,439 with 12,089,878,410 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02293427 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $5,170,770.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

