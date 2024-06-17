Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $153.46 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00006389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.46 million and $29,428.32 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,702.31 or 1.00009977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012681 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22373545 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,444.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

