NEM Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $145.13 million and $45.58 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

