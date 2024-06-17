Ultra Market Cap Tops $43.55 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.12180891 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $938,937.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

