BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) vs. Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Financial Contrast

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BTC Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 45.87% 11.65% 2.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.39 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.32 $54.01 million $1.89 7.89

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats BTC Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

