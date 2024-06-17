Comparing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -572.69% -110.25% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PolyPid and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,044.03%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than PolyPid.

This table compares PolyPid and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.34 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 24.51 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.12

Nemaura Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats PolyPid on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

