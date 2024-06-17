Reviewing Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fox Factory and Lobo EV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.46 billion 1.32 $120.85 million $1.79 25.89 Lobo EV Technologies $15.48 million 1.14 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Lobo EV Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 5.41% 10.56% 6.45% Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fox Factory and Lobo EV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fox Factory and Lobo EV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 5 1 0 2.17 Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory presently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Lobo EV Technologies.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Lobo EV Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Lobo EV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.