AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) versus OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Critical Survey

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMTD Digital and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00

OppFi has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares AMTD Digital and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and OppFi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 22.17 $41.74 million N/A N/A OppFi $508.95 million 0.72 -$1.00 million $0.06 55.01

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OppFi.

Summary

OppFi beats AMTD Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.