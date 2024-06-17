Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $581.00

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $581.00 and last traded at $581.00, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $579.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGT. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $8,467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

