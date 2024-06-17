Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.50

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.50 and last traded at $228.50, with a volume of 36974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.67.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $571,580,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $285,237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,212,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,247 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,592,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,495,000 after acquiring an additional 559,860 shares during the period.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

