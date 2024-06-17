SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.03

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $81.03, with a volume of 3460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.