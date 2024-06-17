Analyzing Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Progress Software and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 AvePoint 0 1 2 0 2.67

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $64.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than AvePoint.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Progress Software has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Progress Software and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $694.44 million 3.08 $70.20 million $1.54 32.16 AvePoint $271.83 million 6.16 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -113.00

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 9.67% 36.62% 10.30% AvePoint -4.91% -6.56% -3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progress Software beats AvePoint on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit; DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules; MarkLogic, a data agility platform to connect data and metadata; and Semaphore, a Semantic AI platform. The company offers project management, implementation, custom software development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value added resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

