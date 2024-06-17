Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 2,599,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,010,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Harland & Wolff Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 3.06.

About Harland & Wolff Group

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

