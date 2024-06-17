Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.88

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.88 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.53.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
