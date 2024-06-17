ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.33

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 1394420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

