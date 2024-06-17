Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.41

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 66782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MREO. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mereo BioPharma Group

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 634,090 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.