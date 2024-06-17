Short Interest in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Expands By 30.2%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

