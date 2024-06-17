Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increases By 30.7%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Context Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

